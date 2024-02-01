Stephens Media Promotes Mike Elroy To PD In OK

Stephens Media Group has announced the promotion of Mike Elroy to Program Director at 95.7 KKAJ in Ardmore, OK. Elroy has been with the Country station for six years. First first task in leading the station is to find a new morning show host in the station’s ongoing search.

Stephens Media Group SVP of Programming Bob Thornton said, “It’s a natural progression for Mike to take the helm of KKAJ. He loves the market and has vast experience in Country radio. Along with interim Operations Manager Steve Bart and the incredible team in Ardmore, we are looking forward to great days ahead!”

Elroy added, “With my almost 20 years in the business, and 6 years here in Ardmore on KKAJ, It is an honor to take on the role of Program Director for 95.7 KKAJ to carry on its legacy! I absolutely love the Texoma region and the listeners!”