Blast from the Past: Jo Maeder, Y-100

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Jo Maeder at Miami’s Y-100 (WHYI) in the late 1970s.

Maeder was Y-100’s first female personality, going by the on-air name “The Madame.” Here she is with Leif Garrett.

Thanks, Jo! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.