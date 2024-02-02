Who Cares? Mastering Content Creation in 2024

(By Scott Masteller) Regardless of the platform you are involved in, the creation of content is an ever-changing process. For consumers, there is a plethora of choices for obtaining what they want. The competition for audience attention has never been more intense. In the current environment, focus and discipline need to be core strategies in producing content.

Ask yourself this question when listening to or watching spoken word programming: how much of the presentation is truly compelling, and how long do you have to wait for the impactful content that will generate a reaction and keep the audience engaged?

The numbers do not lie; attention spans are at an all-time low. When someone starts listening, you have only 6 to 8 seconds to connect with the audience. After that, they will decide to stay or go elsewhere.

What does this mean for 2024? Here are some goals that give content creators the best possible opportunity to drive interest. This approach works for all forms of content, regardless of the platform. Consumers have all the leverage, as they will not tolerate mediocre programming, whether it’s a radio show or a podcast. There needs to be a commitment to immediacy.

As soon as the presentation starts, get right into the main topic of conversation. We live in an on-demand world, and every day the audience wants to experience a presentation focused on their interests. They do not want the talent to waste time talking about nothing.

“Play the Hits” — What does this mean in today’s world? No matter the platform, consumers are waiting for the content they want. If you are listening to a podcast about medical treatment, you do not want to hear unrelated discussions. If you are listening to a sports show on a local radio station, the goal should be to deliver as soon as the segment starts. With breaking news on television, the consumer wants the information as soon as they decide to watch. The consumer will not wait for what they are looking for.

The challenge lies in balancing all of this to present truly compelling and informative content that will resonate with the audience. Content Discipline can be a real challenge.

In broadcast radio, we have spent a significant amount of time focused on the “5 minutes” needed for quarter-hour credit. Getting anyone to listen or watch something for 5 minutes inside a quarter-hour is more demanding than you may realize. People get distracted easily, which is part of the challenge in connecting with consumers. It is crucial that talent and production staff understand this as part of the overall process of delivering compelling programming. The metric of 5 minutes to get credit is applicable for all platforms and is a good way to keep everyone focused.

One remarkable observation is that many talents do not listen to or watch their presentations. I have been conducting talent feedback sessions for years, and it is sometimes remarkable to see the look on their faces when they hear or see themselves for the first time. Athletes consistently review videos of their performances, even during actual sporting events. If a talent is truly committed to delivering great content, they will be their own best evaluator.

I have often heard talents say that the content was not as relevant as it needs to be, or it was boring, or it did not deliver a payoff. It is all about who truly cares about what is being presented. The more we can take the time to review our work, the more there is an opportunity to improve the presentation and connect with the audience.

We live in a world of urgency. With attention spans so short, we cannot do things the way we used to. There are just too many places to get the programming that consumers are looking for. It is all about packaging and giving the impression that if you stop watching or listening, you are going to miss something truly interesting. The words urgency and anticipation have never been more critical for content creators.

Key Takeaways:

Consumers have more choices than ever! Focus and discipline are core strategies in producing content.

Attention spans are at an all-time low.

As soon as the presentation starts, get right to the good stuff and “Play the Hits.” Do not waste time getting to the hot story/topic of the day.

Avoid detours and distractions, as that is where you lose audience.

Talent needs to listen or watch their presentation on a regular basis to fine-tune the presentation.

Urgency and Anticipation are critical factors in developing audience attention.

Scott Masteller is a Sports Consultant at Crowd React Media. Scott has 40+ years of sports media experience that he utilizes to help clients make the best decisions for their stations. He is currently the Program Director at 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. Scott can be emailed or called (860-681-6969) directly.