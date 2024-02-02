Katz: Black Listeners Have Powerful Connection To Radio

As Black History Month begins, Katz Media Group has released data from its 2023 Radio Station Engagement Study revealing the power of radio’s Black listeners. The study shows a deeply invested audience that finds joy and community connection through AM/FM.

With seven out of ten having a preferred station, there is a significant emotional attachment between Black listeners and radio – especially within music formats. Loyalty to these stations spans decades; the average listener has tuned into their favorite station for 18 years, often starting in their 20s and continuing well into their 40s. These stations have become a constant companion through various life stages, regardless of age.

80% of those surveyed turn on the radio for a mood boost and 69% feel their local concerns are acknowledged via community programming.

This connection goes beyond the airwaves. 78% of Black listeners said they had interacted with their preferred stations. Over half have attended station-sponsored events, while many others engage via social media or direct communication with the station.

For brands and advertisers, this represents a golden opportunity. Black audiences are not only dedicated and engaged with their favorite stations but are also receptive to advertisements, with 57% inclined to patronize brands featured on these stations. Advertising on radio offers brands a chance to connect with an active, valuable audience.

Katz Media’s findings are on the same wavelength as Nielsen’s 2023 Audio Today results, which determined that AM/FM reaches 89% of Black adults aged 25-54 monthly, with Black members of Gen Z maintaining a monthly listenership rate at 87% – beating out Millennials. When considering monthly reach percentages across all audio platforms, including those without advertisements, AM/FM radio remains the leading medium by a significant margin.