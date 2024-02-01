Research Director, Inc. Lifts Nicole Somerville To COO

Research Director, Inc. is promoting Data and Production Manager Nicole Somerville to Chief Operating Officer of the ratings analysis firm. Somerville has been with Research Director since July 1998 with a background in data, client consultations, and trainings.

In her new position as COO, Somerville will create mutually beneficial relationships and focus on the company’s organizational culture.

Research Director, Inc. CEO Marc Greenspan commented, “I am so proud to announce Nicole’s appointment as COO of Research Director, Inc. Nicole started with us in a production role and has worked her way up through our company to earn this promotion. She understands our clients and their needs. More importantly, she knows the effort it takes to meet those needs. Her client service ethic will enable us to continue to provide a best-in-class service to our clients.”

Somerville stated, “What I love the most about RDI is that we deliver more than just reports and one-sheet materials. We give our clients an outstanding experience by providing them with sales solutions and consultative services to aid them in overcoming advertiser objections that result in successful ROI.”