Alaska’s Longest Running Radio Show To End After Six Decades

Problem Corner, on Juneau’s KINY-AM, is set to air its final episode on Friday after nearly 70 years. The decision to end the show came after a change in station ownership and the desire of host Wade Bryson, who has led the program for 16 years, to retire.

The show, known for its anything-goes format where listeners discussed a wide range of topics, has been a staple in Southeast Alaska since its inception in the mid-1950s. It gained fame under hosts like former Juneau Mayor Dennis Egan and evolved over the years, reflecting changes in the community and technology.

BTC USA Holdings Management, the new owner of KINY, aims to rebrand the AM with a stronger musical identity, focusing on hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. This shift will replace the Problem Corner time slot.

BTC USA Holdings Management Chief Content Officer Cliff Dumas explained to the Juneau Empire, “As far as ‘Problem Corner’ goes, yes, our research says that it’s not what it used to be, times have changed. That in combination with the fact that Wade was thinking about retiring from it…it just seemed like the right time to say ‘OK, well this accomplishes both things. Based on our feedback and research maybe it’s time that we pause the show, and if you’re looking for the opportunity to move on and reclaim some of your personal time’ then that’s making a collective decision.”

Bryson, who took over the show in 2007, noted a shift in the show’s tone after his election to the Juneau Assembly in 2019, leading to less controversy and more explanations on civic matters. Some critics say he used the show as a platform to further his own political career. Despite the possibility of the show continuing with a new host, including Bryson’s daughter, the decision was made to end the program.

For its final week, the show’s content wiill be driven by the callers, reflecting on their experiences and the impact of Problem Corner.

Although stepping down as host, Bryson’s association with KINY is not ending. He will remain involved as a contributor, sharing his expertise on local news and events.

Bryson stated, “While it’s bittersweet to leave Problem Corner’, a show that has been a significant part of my life, I am excited to spend more time with my loved ones and continue my service to the community that has given me so much. I am grateful for the support of my listeners and colleagues over the years and look forward to remaining an active voice in Juneau.”

KINY General Manager Dan Larson said, “Wade has been more than just a host; he’s been a mentor, a community leader, and a trusted voice for many. We are immensely grateful for his years of service and are thrilled that he will continue to be a part of the KINY family.”