Russ Parr Parts Ways With Radio One and Reach Media

Russ Parr, host of the syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show via Urban One’s Reach Media, bid a fond farewell to listeners on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post. Parr thanked Founder Cathy Hughes and CEO Alfred Liggins for his 27 years with the company.

Parr’s show currently runs on Radio One Philadelphia’s Classix 107.9 (WPPZ) and Cincinnati’s 1230 The Buzz (WDBZ-AM), as well as iHeartMedia Norfolk’s 92.1 The Beat (WHBT) and Cumulus Media Mobile’s 104.1 WDLT.

“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation. These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories. I’m thrilled to announce that I will continue to focus on writing and directing films, said Parr.

The personality also announces another upcoming venture, the You Probably Don’t Want To Hear This podcast, alongside his wife Darnell. The podcast will explore a range of topics from personal to social issues.