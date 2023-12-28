Spotify Cuts European Festival Ties Over 1.2% Streaming Tax

Spotify has withdrawn its support from two major French music festivals in response to the country’s recent decision to implement a new tax on music streaming services. The Swedish streaming giant had advocated for a voluntary contribution instead. However, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the tax on streaming platforms, calculated at a minimal rate based on their turnover in France.

The tax is set at a rate of 1.2% of the turnover generated in France, with an exemption for platforms earning less than €20 million. The measure passes with the support of The Union of Independent French Phonographic Producers, the Union of Current Music, the National Union of Musical and Variety Shows, and the Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers.

A spokesperson for Spotify criticized the tax as inequitable, unjust, and disproportionate. The company, along with others like Apple, Deezer, Meta, YouTube, and TikTok, had proposed a voluntary contribution, committing over 14 million euros in 2025. Spotify has also indicated that it will be making further announcements in 2024 as part of its ongoing response to the new tax law.