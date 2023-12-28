Dallas Radio and TV Leader Rebecca Muñoz-Diaz Passes Away

Former Univision Senior Executive and Hispanic broadcasting trailblazer Rebecca Muñoz-Diaz has passed away from brain cancer at the age of 65 in Dallas. Throughout her 30-year career in broadcast sales, management, and operations, Muñoz-Diaz significantly contributed to the success of DFW’s top-rated Spanish-language stations. She was also known for her philanthropic efforts in educating and empowering the Latino community.

Affectionately known as Becky to those close to her, Muñoz-Diaz is remembered for her deep faith, mentorship, and compassion. Her career in media began at the University of Houston, where she graduated in 1981 with a degree in Radio and Television Communications. She started at KIKK Radio and played pivotal roles in establishing KXTJ-FM, KTXH-TV, and KTMD-TV.

Muñoz-Diaz spent 19 years at Univision Dallas, where she served as General Manager and Vice President. She was also deeply involved in community service, holding positions on several boards and receiving numerous awards for her contributions, including the Dallas Business Journal Minority Business Leader Award and the Ford Mujeres Legendarias award.

Houston Public Media Director of Sales and Sponsorships Millie Adan-Garza said, “Becky was a pioneer in Spanish language media, a role model for women, a mentor to many, and an inspiration for all. She was the second woman honored by the Texas Association of Broadcasters for leading efforts to establish and grow TV and radio stations in the Houston and Dallas markets, opening doors for women and advancing communities—preceded by Lady Bird Johnson. Becky was a fearless, determined, vibrant, and kind Tejana, who was my mentor and friend, and who leaves a legacy for future generations.”

Funeral services will be held on December 30th in Sealy, TX, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a Celebration of Life service in Dallas on January 7th. The family welcomes the public to both services and suggests donations to a charity of choice in lieu of flowers, to honor her memory.