Blast From The Past: Ed Salamon, 10-Q

Happy Friday! The final Radio Ink Blast From The Past of 2023 comes from Ed Salamon from his days as National Program Director for Storer Radio, who owned KTNQ-AM in Los Angeles.

Ed tells us, “Although 10-Q was the Top 40 AM station in Los Angeles that beat KHJ, it chose a retro theme for a party. The photo features me, ABC recording artist Stephen Bishop (“Save It For A Rainy Day,” “On And On”), our friend Kevin Metheny (unfortunately remembered as depicted as Howard Stern’s WNBC PD in the movie Private Parts), and 10-Q PD Mike McVay posed by the 10-Q coupe. Bishop and I donned fedoras and dressed for the occasion; McVay always dressed that sharp.”

Thanks, Ed! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

