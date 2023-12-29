As The Clock Runs Out On 2023…

Barring any breaking news in the next 96 hours, these are the last headlines of 2023. What a year to look back on – what a change from January 1 to now. The year opened with generative AI kicking down the door and the world immediately plunging into icy fears of recession. Here in December, those “economic headwinds” appear to be dying down and a bipartisan push on Capitol Hill aims to legally secure radio’s place in the car.

Yes, there remains plenty to be unsure of in the industry, but 2024 undeniably holds immense potential for radio.

2023 has also been a year of great change at Radio Ink. We said “so long” to our longtime Editor-in-Chief Ed Ryan, after decades of service to this publication and all of radio. Yet, our editorial changing of the guard maintained Ed’s core belief in this business, while breathing fresh perspective and voices into our magazine and digital offerings. We also welcomed many new contributors alongside our veteran columnists, who all enrich our headlines with their decades of experience and passion every single day.

We also had the distinct pleasure of seeing Radio Ink‘s President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, a fearless leader and unwavering advocate for the industry, inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame – a moment we’ll never forget.

Which brings us to you. Our heartfelt thanks to you for your readership, be it in our daily headlines or monthly print. Thank you for sharing your time with us and learning with us at our Hispanic Radio Conference, Radio Masters Sales Summit, and Forecast. Your dedication and enthusiasm have been a constant source of motivation and inspiration for our team.

As we celebrate the aforementioned promise of the new year, we’re taking a brief pause to recharge and spend time with loved ones. Please note that we’ll be taking a day off this Monday for New Year’s Day, with our headlines set to return on Tuesday, refreshed and ready to dive into the promise of 2024. We’re excited to journey with you through what promises to be a transformative year for the broadcasting industry.

Speaking of transformations – we have some exciting plans in the pipeline at Radio Ink. While we can’t reveal the details just yet, rest assured, these changes are designed with you in mind.

As we bid farewell to 2023, we look forward to the adventures that 2024 will bring. We’re grateful for your continued support and can’t wait to share the next chapter with you.

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous New Year!

Our best and warmest regards,

The Radio Ink Team