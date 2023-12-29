How Radio’s Digital Sales Leaders Fight The Self-Service Stigma

As Digital advertising has exploded over the past decade, many radio groups and stations around the country have embraced digital sales. With our inaugural Top Digital Sales Professionals list, Radio Ink honors the pioneers of this new frontier in January.

We asked our honorees to share their thoughts on digital products and selling them to radio advertisers. Here’s one of our questions, along with a sampling of answers:

How do you communicate the value of personal service to prospects who are used to self-service digital ad platforms?

“What sets our podcast and radio content apart is a hyperlocal focus and the authenticity of our hosts. Personal service to prospects is the natural sales side of being local and authentic. We’re available to answer questions, make changes, and build bespoke campaigns that achieve client goals. Self-service ad platforms can’t do that.”

“There is experience and expertise that comes with personal service in terms of targeting an activated audience through social media. We not only monitor online social trends, but we also target within the social media platform for lookalike audiences that match our desired target. With self-service ad platforms, you make your selections and that’s it. Personal service comes with us optimizing the target audience more often, which is more efficient and effective for the client.”

“What’s missing with self-service is a trained professional to buy and place ads. The person buying self-service ads might not fully understand the correct call to actions, the spread of dollars to allocate to a digital product, or the ideal content format.”

Our January issue also includes an interview with our Executive of the Year: National Association of Broadcasters CEO Curtis LeGeyt. You'll also find a conversation with Chicago radio-personality-turned-professional-presence coach Catherine Johns and highlights from Radio Ink's 2023 Season of Giving Tally.

