Boise AM Brings Back Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive For 2023

Cumulus Media Boise’s KBOI-AM, in collaboration with the US Marine Corps Reserve, just completed “Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive” for the seventh year in a row. The event set new records by collecting over 34,257 toys, more than 200 bicycles, and $63,336 in cash donations for Toys for Tots with assistance from sister station KIZN.

The drive supports children in Idaho, Eastern Oregon, and Northern Nevada.

KBOI PD Nate Shelman expressed “It is truly amazing to see the audience, station partners and other businesses come out, in force, year after year. To think, in the past seven years, this audience has filled almost twenty 53-foot trailers. Each toy, book and bike bring Christmas to a kid and a family in need and lets them know we support them.”

First Sergeant Kaleb Wagy from the 4th Marine Division, 4th LAR Battalion Company C, also remarked on the success of the drive, saying, “This year’s ‘Idaho’s Largest Toy Drive’ accounted for more than half of the toys collected in this year’s campaign. Because of this effort, Charlie Co., was able to help more than 15,000 kids and families in the Treasure Valley. We are already looking forward to next year!”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally now stands at $28.11 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.