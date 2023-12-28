In Sioux Falls, Midwest’s Radiothon Sends Sum To Sanford

Midwest Communications Sioux Falls wrapped its 18th annual Radiothon for Kids, raising $200,108.00 for Sanford Children’s Hospital. The event was led by KTWB and KELO, with live broadcasts from The Chris & Doc Show and Paul Andresen & Ryan Kelly. Throughout the event, talent shared touching stories that highlighted the significant impact of Sanford Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network on the lives of children.

Sanford Health Foundation Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson commented, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude for all those who supported this effort — our sponsors, the on-air teams at KTWB and KELO-FM, our miracle families, our care teams, our team of volunteers and all those who called in to give, or who gave online. This support will absolutely make a difference for the kids and families we serve — kids and families who need and deserve care close to home.”

