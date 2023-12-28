Kids Win When Two Texas Rivals Compete For A Good Cause

Two Texas radio groups turned their local competition into a helping hand for their community. Brown County Broadcasting’s KOXE and KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting’s KXYL, KSTA, and KQBZ recently helped toy drives for Toys for Kids of Brown County. The combined efforts of these two stations resulted in a total of $19,464.38 in cash donations and more than 1,200 toys.

KOXE and KBWD’s 18th annual Two-Steppin’ for Toys event, amassed $10,964.38 and 1,179 toys, including 38 bicycles. This was the second-highest haul in the history of the event. In turn, Wendlee Broadcasting raised more than $8,500 and a truckload of toys. These donations were delivered to kids on December 16.

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally now stands at $27.76 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.