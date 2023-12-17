CRB, ACM, and St. Jude To Celebrate The Life Of Bill Mayne

As the country radio and music industries mourn the loss of Bill Mayne, the Academy of Country Music, Country Radio Broadcasters, and St. Jude are planning a special Celebration of Life. Mayne passed away in late November after battling a long-term illness. The event, honoring Mayne’s enduring legacy, is scheduled for January 30 at ACME Feed & Seed in Nashville. The gathering invites friends, colleagues, and admirers of Mayne to share stories and memories from 5:30 to 7:30p.

Mayne’s extensive career of over five decades began as a country music performer before transitioning into radio, where he led several stations including Austin’s KASE, Los Angeles’s KZLA/KLAC, and Dallas’s KSCS/WBAP. He also held senior roles at Warner Bros. Nashville.

At the Country Radio Broadcasters, Mayne served on the board and as Vice President, later becoming the Executive Director for ten years, revitalizing the organization and contributing significantly to its success. He was recognized for his industry contributions with the President’s Award in 2019.

Mayne’s impact extended beyond radio through his leadership roles in Mayne Entertainment and Mayne Street Consulting. His commitment to philanthropy was demonstrated through his involvement with the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music Board of Directors, and as a co-founder of the St. Jude Country Cares for Kids Program, raising over $700 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additionally, he served as National Vice President for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and contributed to Leadership Music and the Mayor’s Nashville Music Council.

He is survived by his wife, Sallie, two sons, and grandchild. In his memory, donations are encouraged to St. Jude and ACM Lifting Lives.