From Seattle To South Florida, iHeart Listeners Give Big

iHeartMedia stations across the US spent another week making significant impacts through charitable events this holiday season. From Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet raising more than $560,000 for a children’s hospital to South Florida’s BIG 105.9 gathering funds for Farm Share, and Baltimore’s WPOC collecting toys for underprivileged children, stations are harnessing the power of community to make a difference.

Donations For Kids Fly High Thanks To Jet

In an impressive display of community support, 95.7 The Jet (KJEB) raised more than $560,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital during the 21st annual “Bender’s One Big Give” Radiothon held on December 7. Led by the station’s morning personalities Bender and Jodi, the radiothon has amassed more than $17.85 million for the hospital’s uncompensated care fund.

Seattle Children’s SVP and Chief Development Officer Dondi Cupp said, “Our team at Seattle Children’s is incredibly grateful to Bender for his more than 20 years of dedication to our patients and their families. Radiothon is a great example of the community coming together to support our mission to provide care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

Bender added, “Absolutely incredible. Another year of our audience showing just how much this place means to the community. More than $43,000 PER HOUR in donations!”

Big Raffle Feeds Families

On the opposite end of the continent, South Florida’s BIG 105.9 (WBGG) collected $94,000 for Florida’s largest food bank, Farm Share. The second annual “Paul Castronovo’s 50-50 Draw in Support of Farm Share” was held on December 11. The lucky winner of the draw, local firefighter Josh Wells, also received $94,000, while the remaining half of the jackpot will enable Farm Share to distribute more than 750,000 meals to those facing food insecurity in Florida.

Farm Share President and CEO Stephen Shelley stated, “As the holidays draw near, it’s important to unite in our efforts to ensure no Floridian faces hunger. The 50/50 raffle was a perfect opportunity for the community to come together, participate and make a difference in the fight against food insecurity.”

Castronovo chipped in to say, “Once again, the Big 105.9 audience shows up to help South Florida. Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket.”

Toy Mountain Climbs In Baltimore

Finally, Baltimore’s WPOC launched its annual Toys-for-Tots campaign with the fifth-annual “Michael J’s Toy Mountain.” The event witnessed the collection of over 500 toys, in collaboration with the United States Marine Corps to provide gifts for Christmas to underprivileged children, whose families are unable to afford holiday presents.

