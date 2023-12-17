Chris Carson Steps Into Murphy’s Shoes At Green Bay’s WIXX

After the retirement of Green Bay radio staple Jim Murphy in November, Midwest Communications has chosen Chris Carson as the new host of the WIXX morning show. Carson, a Wisconsin native, has 18 years of experience in radio. This includes previous roles at Wausau’s WDEZ in Wausau and Oshkosh’s WPKR.

With Carson’s arrival, long-time co-hosts of Murphy in the Morning Katie Schurk and Nick Vitrano are out as Midwest searches for a new morning team. Murphy left WIXX after 32 years with the station.

WIXX Brand Manager Corey Carter commented, “We’re confident Chris will be able to represent us well as the new era in WIXX morning radio begins. Chris is a good fit for our culture and the creative nature of our team.”

Carson added, “I’ve grown up listening to WIXX and the Murphy show since I was 10. It’s an honor to host the show now and continue the legacy at 101 WIXX.”