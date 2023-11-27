Rock 102’s 30th Mayflower Marathon Helps Feed Springfield

Saga Communications Massachusetts’ Rock 102 (WAQY) marked thirty years of its Mayflower Marathon food drive in support of Springfield’s Open Pantry. This year’s drive, conducted over the three days before Thanksgiving, collected over $225,000 in food and cash contributions.

The event featured a 52-hour live broadcast from WAQY’s Bax & Nagle, who committed to a 52-hour live broadcast, dedicated to collecting non-perishable food donations. TV producer Mike Scully, Trevor Rabin of the rock band YES, comedians Tom Cotter & Kerri Louise, and guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa all stopped by during the Mayflower Marathon.

Funds were also raised through the event’s stand-up comedy night, celebrity bartending event, and a special Mayflower Marathon Night with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the local AHL team, all in support of Open Pantry.

The Mayflower Marathon brings Radio Ink‘s latest 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $8.32 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.