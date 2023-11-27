Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan Pieces Together $88k For Charity

Audacy Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan (KRLD) raised more than $88,000 in support of My Possibilities, a charity dedicated to assisting adults with disabilities, through the station’s 13th annual Piece-A-Thon on November 22.

KRLD’s K&C Masterpiece show co-hosts Kevin Hageland, Cory Mageors, and Mike Bacsik hosted special guests throughout the day’s broadcast, including Dallas Cowboys EVP Charlotte Jones, Marty Turco of the Dallas Stars Foundation, former Texas Rangers pitcher Derek Holland, announcer Eric Nadel, and German comedian Flula Borg.

