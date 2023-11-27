Brent Smith, Kevin Quinn, Dee Snyder To Guest On ‘Takin’ A Walk’

As Buzz Knight Media Productions completes the move of its podcast Takin’ A Walk: Music History On Foot to the iHeart Podcast Network, the series has announced its upcoming schedule of guests from the music and entertainment industry.

The podcast will feature Disney Channel and Netflix star Kevin Quinn on December 1st. Listeners can look forward to an episode with Brent Smith, the lead singer of the Rock band Shinedown, scheduled for release on December 5th. Another highlight is an episode with Twisted Sister’s Dee Snyder, also known for his syndicated House of Hair radio program, on December 12th.

Knight said, “Upon completion of our move to the iHeart Podcast Network we continue to strive for the best guests who have their unique story to tell and these three amazing folks certainly have stories.”