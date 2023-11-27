Bethany Linderman Joins Mornings On iHeart Baltimore’s WPOC

In the wake of Francesca Presti’s departure from mornings on 93.1 WPOC, iHeartMedia Baltimore has announced Bethany Linderman as the new co-host of The Laurie DeYoung Show. She is making the transition to WPOC from Audacy Baltimore’s Mix 106.5 (WWMX). Linderman started her radio career at WPIG in Olean, NY.

She joins the existing team of Laurie DeYoung and Jeff St. Pierre, under the guidance of Jeff Kapugi, iHeartMedia Baltimore’s Regional Senior Vice President of Programming.

Kapugi commented, “Bethany is a great addition to The Laurie DeYoung Show. We are lucky and excited to have her as a part of the team!”

Linderman said, “I’m so excited to be waking up with Baltimore again. Laurie is such a force and I’m thrilled to work with her. Thanks to Jeff Kapugi and Lynn Polovoy for considering me for this new role!”