Kelly Rizzo Embraces ‘Comfort Food’ In Podcast About Grief

Television personality and entrepreneur Kelly Rizzo is launching a new weekly podcast titled Comfort Food. The podcast, inspired by Rizzo’s personal experience of loss following the death of her husband, Bob Saget, in January 2022, will feature intimate conversations with guests about life, love, and loss, all while enjoying emotionally comforting food.

Comfort Food aims to explore the therapeutic role of food, laughter, and shared memories in coping with grief. Each episode will have Rizzo and her guest enjoying the guest’s comfort food of choice, ranging from pasta and chicken pot pie, to an entire Thanksgiving dinner.

Produced by Wheelhouse DNA for Acast, the first two episodes, which were released over the weekend, feature John Stamos and Katie Couric. Guests lined up include Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, and several comedians, reflecting Rizzo’s desire to mix serious discussions with elements of humor and light-heartedness.