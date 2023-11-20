CMG Orlando Scoops Liliani Hernandez For Exitos 96.5

Cox Media Group Orlando’s Spanish Hits Exitos 96.5 (WOEX) is welcoming Liliani Hernandez as their new midday host. Before joining WOEX, Hernandez co-hosted a nationally syndicated radio show and did middays at Univision’s Mix 98.3 (WRTO) in Miami.

Liliani Hernandez joins WOEX’s lineup of Epi Colon, Juan ‘Bebo’ Adames, Luis Angel, Martica Lopez, and Ronald Morales. In addition to radio, Hernandez has a strong television background, having served as a host for Fox’s Dishnation and as a reporter for Univision’s “El News Cafe.” She is a graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, holding a degree in Broadcasting.

WOEX Program Director Raymond Hernandez expressed, “We’re looking forward to adding Liliani’s high-octane talent and spirit to our lineup at midday, and her experience will take us to new levels.”

Liliani says, “A career you are passionate about is like fireworks bursting within your soul. And if you love what you do, how I love radio, it will never feel like work. I’m thrilled to join the Exitos team!”