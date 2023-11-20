FBI Profilers Pen PodcastOne Deal For ‘The Consult’

PodcastOne has acquired exclusive sales and distribution rights for the podcast The Consult: The Real FBI Profilers. Created by retired FBI agent and profiler Julia Cowley, this true crime podcast delves into the behavioral aspects of criminal activities.

Cowley, with 22 years of experience in the FBI, brings her expertise in investigating violent crimes, including serial killings and sex offenses, to the podcast. Her background also includes roles in white-collar crime, public corruption, and civil rights investigations, as well as being part of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team.

Produced by CrimeCon’s Creator of the Year Award recipients Alice LaCour and Brett Talley from The Prosecutors and Legal Briefs, the show offers a unique perspective on how FBI profilers tackle complex and high-profile cases.

PodcastOne President Kit Gray said, “Being introduced to Julia and her show The Consult by Alice and Brett was a win for us at PodcastOne. This program fits perfectly into our existing roster of top-notch true crime genre shows and we are thrilled to offer The Consult to our listeners and to our advertisers who are looking to add to their playlists.”