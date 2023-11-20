KC’s Hot 103 Jamz To Rise and Grind With ‘Hustle & Shyne’

Carter Broadcast Group Kansas City’s Hot 103 Jamz (KPRS) is introducing a new morning show. Hustle & Shyne in the Morning, hosted by Deona Hustle and Brian B. Shynin will debut on Monday, November 27. Shynin has led mornings on the station for the past year.

KPRS Operations Manager Myron Fears commented, “We are very excited about Hustle & Shyne in the Morning…Brian worked diligently by holding a strong ratings position during morning drive, not only against our main competitor, but against the other stations in the market. Deona started with us 4 years ago by working nights and weekends. She took advantage of every opportunity. She’s very passionate and is a great team player. The launching of Hustle & Shyne in the Morning is a testament to the Carter Broadcast Group’s commitment to develop local talent and belief in the power of local radio.”

Shynin said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to enter into a new era with an exciting morning show that’s tailor-made for Kansas City. I’m even more excited to work with the uber-talented Deona Hustle. She worked extremely hard over the past several years and she will bring her creativity, a great work ethic, and a tremendous ability to connect with our audience. Together, we plan to produce a show that is purposeful, positive, and super-serves Kansas City.”

Hustle added, “I appreciate the unwavering support of our CBG team. Brian has been a great mentor. My opportunity to contribute to the legacy of the oldest operated and owned Black radio station in the country is a privilege. Roughly 4 years ago, I stepped into CBG and dedicated myself to sharpening my skills, both on and off the air. Now, I have the chance to continue to do what I love, but at a higher level and with a great teammate.”