Elliott and Boxer To Lead New Morning Shows At iHeart Columbus

iHeartMedia Columbus has announced dual changes to its morning programming lineup for the cluster. WTVN-AM is adding Columbus Morning News, hosted by market veteran and PD Mike Elliott, while 93.3 The Bus (WODC) welcomes Brandon Boxer for The Boxer Show.

This will mark the first time Elliott has hosted his own show on WTVN since joining the station in 1999. The program will feature contributions from Sports Director Matt McCoy, Scott Jennings, and Johnny Hill, with Michael Campana producing. Elliott said, “I’m grateful to be working with the most talented team in the business every morning to bring the news to the best audience out there!”

Besides being moved into WODC mornings, Boxer has also been promoted to be the Classic Hits station’s Program Director and will continue hosting afternoon drive on WCOL. Boxer boasted, “I’m 100% amped to continue waking up and taking our listeners home daily, plus advancing my programming career. My deepest gratitude to Kris Foley, Gene Ramono, Michael McCoy, & my iHeartMedia family for this opportunity.”

Former WODC morning host Josh Markovitz will move to Columbus Alternative 105.7 (WXZX).

iHeartMedia Columbus Senior Vice President of Programming Michael McCoy stated, “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our listeners. I’m confident that these moves will do just that. I’m excited to see the results.”