756,000 Meals Collected By Two Saga FMs In Hampton Roads

Saga Communications Hampton Roads’ FM99 (WNOR) and 106.9 The Fox (WAFX) concluded their 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, raising enough donations to serve more than 756,000 meals. Donations were allocated to regional food banks based on the five collection sites.

Contributions from Virginia Beach and Suffolk were directed to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, while those from Hampton and Tabb locations supported the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Donations from the Moyock Welcome Center went to the Foodbank of the Albemarle.

WNOR/WAFX General Manager Carol Commander commented, “The shelves at the Foodbank are overflowing with much-needed donations thanks to the support of our generous listeners and client partners. The FM99 and 106.9 The Fox 27th Annual Mayflower Marathon will create more than 756,000 meals! Thanks to the Foodbanks and everyone who made a donation for helping to feed Hampton Roads!”

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore President Christopher Tan said, “Mayflower Marathon always reminds us that we all have the power to uplift our neighbors. Our sincere thanks extend to all the donors and volunteers who made this weekend a success and especially to FM99 and 106.9 The Fox for their role in spreading the warmth of holiday meals to every table in our community.”

Foodbank of the Albemarle Executive Director Liz Reasoner said, “Too many families across Northeast North Carolina are struggling to keep food on their tables. Thanks to the sponsors and the community this year we can help make people’s lives better and build healthy, hunger-free communities for all.”

Using 2023 Feeding America meal valuation statistics, this brings Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $5.05 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.