CMG Atlanta Hosts Record-Breaking Pre-Thanksgiving Food Drive

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s four stations, KISS 104.1 (WALR), 95.5 WSB (WSBB/WSB-AM), B98.5 (WSB), and 97.1 The River (WSRV), have gathered 14,478 pounds of food for the Atlanta Community Food Bank ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The week-long effort will provide 16,965 meals to those facing food insecurity in Georgia, a state with one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation. Overall, one in nine Georgians struggles with hunger, including children, seniors, and families.

Cox Media Group Atlanta Market Manager Jaleigh Long said, “This year was a record-breaking year for pounds of food collected that will make a positive impact on our community. We’re thankful for the partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank and grateful to be able to help struggling families during this time of ‘thanks’ and ‘giving.’”

“We’re thankful for the tremendous support shown to the Food Bank by the listeners and fans, radio personalities, and team members across Cox Media Group’s Atlanta stations. For more than 5 years, fans of the stations have come out in force to donate food and funds to help us meet the growing need across our communities,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“Visits to food pantries are up 40% over last year, as many hard-working families across our 29 county service area continue to struggle in the face of higher costs for food, housing, healthcare and more. The food and funds raised during these events will have a huge, positive impact on the lives of countless neighbors who bear the emotional and physical stress of food insecurity.”

