Philadelphia Phillies Will Stay On Delaware AM Until 2027

Delmarva Broadcasting Company’s WDEL-AM in Wilmington, DE, has secured a four-year extension to its broadcasting deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. This will continue WDEL’s live sports coverage alongside Philadelphia Eagles and Delaware high school games.

All broadcasts will be available on 101.7FM, 1150AM, and 93.7FM HD2, as well as the WDEL stream.

WDEL Director of News & Programming Chris Carl said, “WDEL’s history of broadcasting Phillies games goes back more than 50 years. In fact, our ties to baseball go all the way back to broadcasting Philadelphia A’s games. We couldn’t be happier that we’ve renewed our deal with the Phillies, and we can’t wait to see what Bryce, Trea, Bryson & JT are going to do the seasons to come.”

Phillies Manager of Broadcasting Rob Brooks stated, “The Phillies are very excited and proud to continue the relationship with WDEL, which has helped bring Phillies baseball to many generations of fans.”