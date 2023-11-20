AM/FM Home Improvement Revenue Builds Ahead Of Black Friday

In the last week before the official start of the holiday season, radio’s national advertisers are tweaking their strategies to capture the attentive ears of consumers. The week of November 13 saw overall spot plays among the top five at 204,600, per Media Monitors.

Vicks continues to hold the top spot for the third week in a row with 47,611 spot plays, down around 500 from last week. Lowe’s secured a strong second place with 40,551 spot plays.

The next three slots were decided by a razor-thin margin. Babbel bounced back to the top five after a week off, with 39,050 spots. The Home Depot took fourth with 38,875 spot plays, a close contest with Lowe’s for the holiday attention of DIY enthusiasts. Newcomer Mattress Firm rounded out the top five with 38,513 spot plays, hopeful to capitalize on Black Friday and some rest come January.

As radio hopes for continued ad spend beyond Black Friday, retail brand revenue doesn’t appear to be the life preserver some were hoping for as Amazon falls out of the top five. With global conflict fears putting the economy in flux, advertisers may still be shy headed into the last month of Q4 as they save up for a potentially rough quarter ahead.