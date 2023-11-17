‘Dateline’ Tops Triton Podcast Ranker For October

Triton Digital has released its latest US Podcast Ranker covering October 2023. The report highlighted a 4.6% decrease in podcast downloads compared to September, partially attributed to changes in Apple’s podcast automatic download behavior.

SiriusXM Podcast Network once again led the Top Sales Networks Report with 50.6 million average weekly downloads and 14.3 million average weekly users. Wondery and Audacy Podcast Network followed, securing the second and third spots. The report also introduced two new sales networks, PRX and Relevant Radio. It’s important to note that NPR was temporarily excluded from this month’s rankers due to a data collection migration but is expected to return once the process is complete.

For individual podcasts, Dateline NBC, Crime Junkie, and Morbid continued to dominate the rankings for downloads, making up the top three. New entries in the download category included Snap Judgement, Normal Gossip, and Buried Bones.

On the listeners’ side, Search Engine and Girls Next Level made their debuts. TED Talks Daily, The Moth, and Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked appeared in both downloads and listeners’ lists for the first time.

Triton’s Podcast Metrics, certified by the IAB Tech Lab, uses a standardized approach to measuring podcast data. The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, adhering to the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.