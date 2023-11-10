Rhode Island The Latest To See Public Radio and TV Merge

In Rhode Island, The Public’s Radio and the state’s PBS have announced their intentions to merge. This proposed unification aims to enhance the service and support for communities in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Torey Malatia, President, CEO, and General Manager of The Public’s Radio, and David Piccerelli, President of Rhode Island PBS, will continue as CEOs post-merger. The move aligns with a trend of public media mergers nationwide, though it is contingent on approval from the Federal Communications Commission and the state Attorney General’s office.

The Public’s Radio operates a main signal, WNPN 89.3, as well as WNPE in South County and Newport, WPVD-AM/W275DA in Providence. They also have plans for two upcoming stations: WNPW in Westerly and WNPK on Block Island.

The new group would harness the collective strength of both organizations’ almost 100 skilled reporters and storytellers. Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio have earned numerous accolades, including Emmys, Telly Awards, and honors from the Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Malatia stated, “Together, we want every listener, viewer, and follower—every supporter and every skeptic—to have access to the best information necessary to be engaged in their communities. That will be our north star as we take these exciting next steps forward to create an innovative and inclusive joint public media venture.”

The Public’s Radio Board Chair Elizabeth Delude-Dix commented, “Together, with our partners in public television, we will bring the incredible work of our teams into more homes and communities, and in new and different ways. As a unified public media organization, we anticipate building new relationships and fostering deep partnerships while opening our audience’s eyes and ears to new experiences in the arts, sciences, humanities, and politics. A vibrant public media can create a stronger civic life and, together, we can better deliver on our missions.”