Curtis LeGeyt To Address 2024’s Signals Of Change At Forecast

Legal and regulatory changes are on the horizon: the FCC confirmed a full slate of commissioners, a presidential election looms, and a divided Congress is considering several broadcasting-related proposals, including radio in the dashboard, cannabis advertising, and multiple ownership.

After a landmark year for the NAB, President Curtis LeGeyt will take the stage at Forecast 2024 with an esteemed panel for Signals of Change, a front-row seat to the future of legislative, election, and regulatory outcomes. Moderated by Frank Montero of Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, Signals of Change will dive deep into questions like:

How does a group or station plan, and pivot, during times of rapid change such as what we are now experiencing?

What kind of opportunities, and challenges, does this current political environment create for broadcasters?

How will these changes impact a group’s bottom line?

Joining the conversation is Cox Media Group Radio Head and NAB Board Member Rob Babin as well as Estrella Media CEO Peter Markham.

Less than 10 seats remain for Forecast 2024 – don’t miss this golden opportunity at New York City’s Harvard Club next Wednesday. Register online now!