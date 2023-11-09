Jarquin To Serve As iHeart’s Pacific Region Programming SVP

iHeartMedia has appointed Angel “Visa” Jarquin as the new Senior Vice President of Programming for its Pacific Area, effective immediately. In this role, Jarquin will oversee programming and promotions for more than 29 iHeart stations, including locations in Fresno, Riverside, Monterey, Modesto, Stockton, Bakersfield, and Spokane.

Jarquin has been with iHeartMedia for more than 19 years, showcasing his talents in various roles, including on-air positions at B95 Fresno (KBOS) and the Central Coast’s KDON. He has also served as the Program Director for Fresno’s KBOS, KFBT, and Bakersfield’s KRAB, duties he will maintain alongside his new responsibilities.

iHeartMedia Pacific Area President Steve Darnell commented “Angel has a successful track record programming some of the most dynamic station brands in the market. His creativity, leadership, and background on-air make him perfectly positioned to lead our station programming to connect with listeners throughout the Pacific Area.”

Jarquin added, “I am beyond excited and honored to help lead our talented on-air teams to continue to deliver great content and conversations across all of our Pacific Area stations and platforms. Thank you to Steve Darnell and Jeff Hurley for the trust and opportunity in this new chapter in my career with iHeartMedia.”