Big Joe and Laura Raise Radio’s Season Of Giving Tally By $16k

Townsquare Media Grand Rapids’ Mix 95.7 (WLHT), in collaboration with the Big Joe and Laura Show, recently concluded its highly successful Warm Hearts coat drive, collecting an impressive 400 new and gently used coats for individuals in need during the winter season. This initiative marked a significant community effort, with the initial goal of the coat drive being set at 100 coats.

The drive, which took place throughout October, saw coats being donated at various locations across West Michigan. The collected coats were distributed in partnership with Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

Laura Hardy, co-host of the Big Joe and Laura Show, commented, “It’s been an incredible and humbling experience to watch the West Michigan community get together to help those who need it the most. We are grateful to our listeners and overwhelmed at how generous our neighbors truly are.”

With the $16,000 raised during the coat drive, WLHT raises Radio Ink's Season of Giving Tally to $39,000 as the holiday season begins.