Adam Copeland Rises To PD For Cumulus’ Bay Area Sports Radio

Cumulus Media San Francisco has announced the promotion of Adam Copeland to Program Director for the cluster’s sports/talk stations: KNBR-AM/FM, KGO-AM, and KTCT-AM. Copeland has been with KNBR since 2009 and will continue to co-host afternoon drive.

Copeland started at KNBR as a promotions department intern and advanced through positions such as part-time board operator, full-time producer of KNBR Tonight, host of The Leadoff Spot, and producer/board operator for the Murph and Mac Show. He is also known for the station’s San Francisco Giants pre-game coverage and 49ers pre- and post-game shows.

Copeland is also a past honoree of Radio Ink‘s Future African American Leaders in Radio list.

Cumulus San Francisco and Los Angeles RVP and Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “We are excited to have Adam Copeland as Program Director for these iconic stations. In his active role as a KNBR on-air personality, Adam has a connection with our listeners and a unique grasp of what they want from our platforms. We believe Adam will lead these great Sports stations to new heights.”

Copeland commented, “For a kid who grew up in the Bay Area listening to KNBR, being named the station’s Program Director is beyond any dream and opportunity I could’ve imagined. I could not be more excited. I want to thank Cumulus and Larry Blumhagen, as well as Dave Milner and Bruce Gilbert for their confidence in me. I started at KNBR as an intern in 2009, but I wouldn’t have found the love and success in the various roles I’ve held since without so many colleagues and friends who have helped me along the way. The KNBR brand has been a pillar of the Bay Area sports landscape for decades, and I look forward to providing our listeners with the most informative and entertaining content that best represents us, Bay Area sports fans. I can’t wait to get started.”