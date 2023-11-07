Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally Returns For 2023

(By Online Editor Cameron Coats) No matter what you think about Mariah Carey’s enduring 1994 smash hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” there’s nothing quite like working in radio during the holidays. During my years on air, it was always special to be part of creating the seasonal magic – not just playing the music and talking to Santa, but getting out into the community to give back.

It’s something radio and our listeners do so well, and that’s why I’m thrilled to announce that Radio Ink‘s Season of Giving Tally is returning for 2023.

After taking a year off, we’ll be keeping a running total of how much stations from coast to coast raise for their communities via concerts, fundraisers, and radiothons. Send me your emails, updates, and press releases about your charitable triumphs and we’ll cover them and add to the official Tally.

In 2021, radio raised $23.7 million. What can we do this year?

Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for the latest updates as we Tally radio’s Season of Giving in 2023.