That Podcast Topic May Be Safer Than You Think

As more brands turn to podcast advertising, some marketers still have apprehensions regarding brand safety and content suitability. It may seem like a gamble to advertise a product or service in the middle of a gruesome true crime series, but a recent in-depth analysis suggests the opposite.

The Audacy study of 6,000 podcast listeners found that their perceptions of genres such as true crime are notably different from those unfamiliar with podcast content, viewing these podcasts as thought-provoking rather than frightening. 73% of listeners reported that controversial podcast topics would not impact their purchasing decisions negatively, and about half might even develop a more positive view of the brand.

This misalignment between marketer concerns and listener perceptions could be causing brands to miss out on opportunities to engage with a dedicated audience. Notably, the true crime genre predominantly attracts millennial and Gen X women, a demographic with significant purchasing influence.

An advertisement’s quality appears to be more crucial than its thematic alignment with the podcast genre. With 80% of listeners likely to listen through ads and 37% able to recall brands without prompting, the focus for advertisers should be on crafting high-quality content that complements the podcast’s style, especially with the audience’s high trust in a podcast’s host.

With this in mind, brands may consider stepping beyond familiar boundaries to reach more engaged audiences. By broadening the scope of podcast genres and styles for advertising, brands could harness a more substantial reward and connect authentically with dedicated listeners.