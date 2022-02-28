Copeland Gets Co-Host At KNBR

Adam Copeland will Co-Host Afternoons on Bay Area Sports/Talk radio station KNBR 104.5FM/680AM. Copeland joins Tom Tolbert for Tolbert and Copes, weekdays from 2:00pm-6:00pm.

“Adam Copeland is a Bay Area native who brings his passion, energy and knowledge of our local sports landscape to afternoons with Tom Tolbert,” said Kevin Graham, PD.

Copeland had hosted the early morning “Lead Off Spot” and was a daily contributor to the “Murph and Mac” morning program

“Having the opportunity to host The Leadoff Spot and hang with Murph and Mac for the past four years has been a dream come true since I was 16 years old, and I’m forever indebted to all the loyal listeners, callers, and guests who made the show as fun and engaging as it was. It’s been the honor of my life. I look forward to bringing that same energy and enthusiasm to afternoon drive with Tom Tolbert,” said Copeland.