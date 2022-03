Favorite Things with Pat Prescott is the new weekday show on WBGO-FM. 88.3 WBGO is a full-time public radio jazz station in Newark, NJ.

Pat Prescott was a staple in New York radio for 23 years before moving to LA when her former station, WRVR flipped to country.

“After 47 years on the air, I’m thrilled to return to the New York airwaves to do a show that truly reflects my life experience with music, said Prescott. “Doing it for a legendary station like WBGO makes it that much more special.”