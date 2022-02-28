Latin Jazz Podcast

WUCF-FM Orlando is launching a Latin Jazz inspired podcast. ‘In the Key of Latin Jazz’ will highlight musicians and guests that live and breathe Latin Jazz.

“With In the Key of Latin Jazz, we’re thrilled to shine the spotlight on incredibly talented and innovative Latin jazz musicians,” said Kayonne Riley, Director of Radio. “Since the music created by these artists often becomes the soundtrack for our listeners’ lives and events – presenting the stories of these well-known and emerging Latin jazz music makers is a cherished opportunity for us to serve our community.”

A new show drops the first of every month.