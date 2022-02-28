Salem Adds New Education Podcast

Salem Podcast Network is adding a new podcast with Dennis Prager and Julie Hartman. The new “Dennis and Julie” podcast will explore life with a focus on the crisis in the American education system.

Julie Hartman is a senior at Harvard; and at the age of 20, she sensed that most of her life she was exposed to one perspective. Julie then reached out to Prager, who was so impressed with her mind, heart, and eloquence, he invited her on to his national talk show. Not long after, she sat in for him for all three hours of the show.

“Finding Dennis’s work changed my life. I discovered the historic significance of the American value system and just how much our society today has come to be guided by the wrong principles,” said Hartman. “I hope that Dennis and I can make the world more understandable to our audience and impart to our listeners — especially those my age — how important it is to resist the far-left push that comes at them every day.”

“This is one of the most compelling stories I have heard. Julie Hartman realized she was a conservative while attending one of the most liberal colleges in the US,” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s SVP of Spoken Word Formats. ““One of the many unique aspects of ‘Dennis and Julie’ is that it will attract people of all ages.”