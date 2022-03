The NAB Show is set for Las Vegas, April 23-27. The latest NAB podcast takes a look at the upcoming event.

Chris Brown, executive vice president and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events, NAB joins host Josh Miely to give a status report on the Show. The podcast will take a closer look at all the education events for broadcasters that will be featured during the show.

You can listen to the podcast Here

NAB show information and registration can be found Here