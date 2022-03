Gayle “Crash” Poteet is back as Program Director for WKWS and WKAZ in Charleston, WV. He had previously programmed WKWS from 2014-2016.

“We are very excited to have Crash back on our team leading our two great country radio stations here in Charleston,” said Joe Parsons, SVP/GM.

“I’m thrilled to be back and I’m grateful to Joe, Operations Manager Dale Cooper and WVRC Media President & CEO George Pelletier for allowing me the opportunity to reconnect with the market I love,” said Poteet.