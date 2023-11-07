Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ‘Wiser Than Me’ Podcast To Return In 2024

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to release a new season of Wiser Than Me in the spring of 2024. The podcast, in collaboration with Lemonada Media, returns for insightful discussions with a diverse array of women, celebrated for their extensive life experiences.

The first season saw conversations with illustrious figures such as Jane Fonda and Carol Burnett, contributing to its recognition as one of the year’s best podcasts. Each episode concludes with a personal segment where she reflects on her conversations with her mother, Judith, sharing insights gleaned from the episode’s guest.

The production team for Wiser Than Me includes Paula Kaplan, Brad Hall, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Rachel Neel, Steve Nelson, Jamela Zarha Williams, Kryssy Pease, Alex McOwen, Johnny Vince Evans, and Hoja Lopez, with music by Henry Hall.

Lemonada Media CEO and co-founder Jess Cordova Kramer, “We are over the moon about the cultural impact and reach that the first season of Wiser Than Me has had, and beyond thrilled that we get to work with Julia to feature the wit and wisdom of a new roster of diverse, wise women for the world next spring.”