Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim Rumored To Join Westwood One

Former Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim is reportedly close to expanding his radio presence. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein claims Boeheim is finalizing a deal with Westwood One as a radio analyst for the 2024 NCAA Tournament. No date is set for an official announcement.

After retiring, Boeheim took on an increased role with Galaxy Media Partners, which operates ESPN Radio Syracuse (WTLA). This led to a small controversy when WTLA personality Brent Axe was fired in March. CEO Ed Levine attributed the decision to Axe’s “overly negative” stance on Syracuse basketball. Though Axe couldn’t prove a connection between Boeheim’s influence and his firing, he fully believes it was a move to appease the coach.

During Boeheim’s 47-year coaching career at Syracuse, he led the team to a national title and five Final Four appearances. His pivot to media is noteworthy, given his famously tense and critical relationship with journalists as a coach.

Westwood One isn’t the only media outlet courting Boeheim; he is also set to join ESPN for the 2023-24 college basketball season.