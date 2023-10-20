Blast From The Past: Clark Smidt, 1977

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Clark Smidt at WEZE-AM in Boston in April 1977.

Clark served as the station’s PD and did middays looking out the window onto Park Square. His next stop was CBS’ WEEI across town. His lifelong love of radio continues on – today he’s a broadcast advisor and owns WATX-AM in Hamden, CT.

Thanks, Clark! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

