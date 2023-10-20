Benefit Planned For Waco Radio Host Amid Cancer Battle

As Waco, TX morning show host Jim Cody battles liver cancer, the community is rallying around him via a benefit for him and his family. Zack Owen, who has co-hosted the Zack & Jim Show on iHeartMedia’s Waco 100 (WACO) with Cody for three decades, announced the fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, October 29.

Cody was initially slated to receive a liver transplant, but his condition worsened as tumors grew too quickly, making him ineligible for the procedure. He was recently placed in hospice care.

The radio host’s absence has been strongly felt by the community, as Owen explained to KCEN-TV, “When you’re with somebody that long, it really hurts. I’m still holding out. He may come back; you just never know.”

Owen said, “We’ve helped out hundreds of charities, raised millions of dollars, and so you know, with this benefit, I’m asking listeners and people that have helped other charities to help Jim out.”