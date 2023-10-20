‘Ricki, Zac & Manno’ Make For New Trio On iHeart Nashville’s River

iHeartMedia Nashville’s 107.5 The River (WRVW) has introduced a reshuffled lineup for mornings, now branded as Ricki, Zac & Manno in the Morning. The new addition to the team is Kevin Manno, who joins existing hosts Ricki Sanchez and Zac Woodward.

Manno, who recently moved to Nashville, had an eight-year stint at iHeartMedia’s 104.3 My-FM (KBIG) in Los Angeles. His career also includes on-air roles at Q101 WKQX and Vocalo 91.5 WBEW in Chicago. He has had hosting duties on MTV’s The Seven and Lifetime’s Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

Sanchez and Woodward took over from the previous morning show, Woody and Jim, hosted by Woody Wood and Jim Chandler. 25-year partnership came to an end in May. Woodward, a part of the team since 2014, also co-hosts the weekend show The Hype on some iHeartMedia CHRs with WIHT Washington DC’s APD/afternoon host Elizabethany. Sanchez came on board in April 2021 after her role on Westwood One’s Zach Sang Show.

Ricki, Zac & Manno in the Morning begins on Monday, October 23.